Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to Market Perform

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $39.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COOP. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

