Keep4r Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,327.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for about $7.63 or 0.00013127 BTC on major exchanges. Keep4r has a total market cap of $599,705.39 and $36,327.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00074090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00279557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00112983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.87 or 0.00755167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00030283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.