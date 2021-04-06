KeeperDAO (ROOK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.34 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for $366.31 or 0.00633092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00074391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00275248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00114705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.79 or 0.00765260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,474.67 or 0.99332024 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011837 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.