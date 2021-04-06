Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.02

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 6138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

About Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

