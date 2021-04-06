Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.02

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 6138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

About Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit