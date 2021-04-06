Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $31.99

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.99, but opened at $30.86. Kenon shares last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 37 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02.

Get Kenon alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at $5,189,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.