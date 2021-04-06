Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Kensington Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 7th. Kensington Capital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Kensington Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:KCACU opened at $10.40 on Tuesday.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition

There is no company description available for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.

