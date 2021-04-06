Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €640.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €602.25 ($708.53).

Kering stock opened at €599.40 ($705.18) on Monday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €564.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €570.31.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

