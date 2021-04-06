Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €640.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €602.25 ($708.53).

Kering stock opened at €599.40 ($705.18) on Monday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €564.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €570.31.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Analyst Recommendations for Kering (EPA:KER)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit