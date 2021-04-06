Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) & Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Critical Review

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 20.35% 3.56% 1.89% Washington Prime Group -8.92% -7.77% -1.22%

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kilroy Realty and Washington Prime Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 1 4 7 0 2.50 Washington Prime Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus target price of $61.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.13%. Washington Prime Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 261.45%. Given Washington Prime Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Prime Group is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Washington Prime Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $837.45 million 9.27 $195.44 million $3.91 17.05 Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.09 $4.27 million $1.18 2.11

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Washington Prime Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2020, KRC's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company.

