Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -453.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

KRG opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.86, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. KeyCorp upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

