KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Apr 6th, 2021

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of KIO opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

