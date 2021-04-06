KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.
Shares of KIO opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
