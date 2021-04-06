Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €11.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €11.10 ($13.06) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Klöckner & Co SE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.62 ($11.31).

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €10.82 ($12.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €9.42 and its 200 day moving average is €7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.31. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a one year high of €10.86 ($12.78).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

