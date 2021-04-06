Kusama Price Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $439.10 or 0.00755096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and approximately $380.19 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00073963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.97 or 0.00287128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00105892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030919 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,193.40 or 1.00071242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

