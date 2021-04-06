Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

KYOCY opened at $66.43 on Friday. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $51.14 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyocera will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

