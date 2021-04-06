Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $42,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $662.96. 7,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,191. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.07 and a 12 month high of $666.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.