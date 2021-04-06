Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.25.

NYSE LW opened at $80.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

