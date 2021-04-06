Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System stock opened at $169.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.96 and its 200-day moving average is $142.23. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.12 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

