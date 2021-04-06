Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Linde by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.24.

NYSE:LIN opened at $285.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $169.52 and a 12 month high of $286.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

