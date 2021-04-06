Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8,295.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

