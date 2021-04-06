Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,190,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY opened at $159.35 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.78.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,875,200. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

