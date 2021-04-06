Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

NYSE MMP opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.