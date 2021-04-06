Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $468,000 Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $87,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSM opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

