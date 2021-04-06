Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,198 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.