LCX (LCX) Price Reaches $0.0870

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One LCX token can now be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market capitalization of $53.36 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LCX has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00059958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.54 or 0.00662582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00078885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

About LCX

LCX (LCX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 613,524,408 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

