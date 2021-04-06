Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FINMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of FINMY stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. Leonardo has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.69.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

