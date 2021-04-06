Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,678,806 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,430,000 after buying an additional 10,937,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 313,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $832.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

