Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lincoln National have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive growth. Changes made to emphasize on sale of products without long-term guarantees to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bodes well. However, Lincoln National suffers from high leverage also its interest paying ability has gone down since 2014, which is another concern. A low interest rate environment is expected to negatively impact the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current environment coupled with disruptions from COVID-19 faced by the company.”

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

LNC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.62. 17,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $67.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 266.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 85.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 183,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 665,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.