Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $174.06 and last traded at $174.01, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.17.

The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average of $132.21.

About Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

