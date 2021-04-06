Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $391.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.07.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several research firms have commented on LAD. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

