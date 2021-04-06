Livenodes (LNO) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00036128 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 626.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001474 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online

