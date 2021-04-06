Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,428 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

