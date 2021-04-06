Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Twitter were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,072 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

