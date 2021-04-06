Loki Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,289.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,123.66 or 0.03643318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.57 or 0.00412721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $669.17 or 0.01148012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.03 or 0.00475274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.00 or 0.00452920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.00328277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

