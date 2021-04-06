Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LBPH. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

LBPH stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,907. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

