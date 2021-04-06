Loopring Market Cap Tops $700.19 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $700.19 million and approximately $89.16 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00059452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00657119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00078382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,038,454 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

