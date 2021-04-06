Loopring Price Tops $0.59 (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $724.06 million and approximately $113.41 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00054970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.00680999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00076896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,038,454 coins. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

