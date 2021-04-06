Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 26,598 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,598 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $559,182,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after acquiring an additional 922,927 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,205,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 116,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

