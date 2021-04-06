Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Invests $5.83 Million in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 107,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. Koninklijke Philips makes up approximately 3.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

PHG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,885. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

