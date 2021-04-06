Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $4.25 Million Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,925 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 2.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.62. 48,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

