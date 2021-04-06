Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. The Middleby accounts for about 2.1% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 83.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of The Middleby stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $165.43. 5,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,576. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $172.95. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The Middleby’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

