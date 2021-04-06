Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Takes $648,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 124,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,639,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,357,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 221,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,913,250. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $202.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

