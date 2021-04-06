LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 282.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 538,579 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,596,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

NYSE ORA opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

