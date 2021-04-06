LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Macquarie lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.41.

NYSE:HLT opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.12. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.11 and a 1-year high of $128.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

