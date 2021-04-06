LPL Financial LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $362,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50.

