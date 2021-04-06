LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,294 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 246,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 134,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

