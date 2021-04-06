LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teradata worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Teradata by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,668,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teradata by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Teradata by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 89,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000.

In related news, CMO Martyn Etherington sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $355,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,913.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

