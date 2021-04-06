Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

LAZR traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. 99,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,899,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

