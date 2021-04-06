LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for LyondellBasell for the first quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage on U.S. natural gas liquids. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) project is expected to boost capacity and contribute to its margins. LyondellBasell is also expected to benefit from the construction of propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant. The A. Schulman buyout will also generate significant cost synergies. The polyethylene joint venture with Sasol will also allow the company to expand core businesses. However, the company is seeing challenges in the Refining segment due to weak demand for transportation fuels. Moreover, costs associated with maintenance turnarounds are likely to weigh on margins in 2021. High debt level is another concern. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYB. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.68.

LYB stock opened at $104.21 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,695,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 627.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 313,886 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,434 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176,216 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

