Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,204 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. RingCentral accounts for 1.3% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in RingCentral by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,715,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,129 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.84, for a total value of $2,297,394.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,340,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $8.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.68. 22,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,331. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.11 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.99 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

