Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.9% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 89,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,387. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.