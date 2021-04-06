Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $355,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $176.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.42 and a 1 year high of $179.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

